Forget the Galaxy Fold 6 — Xiaomi rumored to reveal thinnest foldable ever

Xiaomi’s next foldable phone will take on the likes of Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Honor Magic V3 once launched.

As Samsung gears up to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 6 next week, smartphone maker Xiaomi also plans to debut new foldable phones to compete with the South Korean brand.

According to a renowned leaker, IceUniverse, the Mix Fold 4 will be “only 9.x mm” thick and will beat the Honor Magic V3 to become the thinnest foldable phone. Both phones are likely to be released on July 12.

He further said that the “Mix Fold 4 will be released in the global market! You have a chance to buy it!” suggesting that the device will likely be the first foldable phone from Xiaomi to be available outside China.

Measuring 9.9mm, the Honor Magic V2 currently has the crown of the thinnest foldable phone. However, the Honor Magic V3 and the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 are looking to compete for this title.

Popular phones like Galaxy Z Folds, Pixel Fold, and OnePlus Open are bulkier, making operation with a single hand difficult. On the other hand, the Xiaomi Mix and Honor Magic phones offer the best of both worlds – portability without compromising on the screen real estate and features.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3

That said, a contrasting report from GizmoChina suggests that the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 is not heading for an international release. The report claims the phone will arrive in two variants – a vanilla version and one with satellite communication tech.

The model numbers of these two variants are 24072PX77C and 24076PX3BC, and the “C” at the end denotes that the phone is meant for China only, claims GizmoChina.

Instead, the report says that Xiaomi’s first-ever flip-style foldable phone, Mix Flip, will be the company’s first global foldable phone. Codenamed “ruyi,” the Mix Flip will feature a quad rear camera and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and will likely launch in July.