Honor’s Magic V3 could be the thinnest foldable phone yet

Honor’s Magic V2 was a crazy thin foldable smartphone when it launched. With the Magic V3, Honor is looking to do the unthinkable.

Foldable phones are bulky, and their massive footprint can force people to stay away from these convertible devices.

However, smartphone maker Honor wants to challenge the norm with yet another extremely thin foldable phone. The company has teased an image showing the side profile of the upcoming phone, Honor Magic V3.

Honor

Honor hasn’t shared specifics of this upcoming smartphone yet. The Magic V2 was just marginally thicker than the regular non-folding phones like the Samsung Galaxy S 24 Ultra and the Pixel 8 Pro.

Article continues after ad

A tipster that goes by the name Teme on X, has leaked the key specifications of the upcoming phone. According to him, the Honor Magic V3 will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and will have a battery pack bigger than 5,000 mAh.

Article continues after ad

While the tipster states in the X/Twitter post that the phone might not be thinner than 9mm, packing a battery pack bigger than 5,000 mAh in such a thin form factor is itself a challenge.

He further mentioned that the phone would support 65W fast charging over an ultra-thin USB-C port. The combination of a flagship processor, a large battery, and fast charging tech also needs an efficient cooling mechanism. However, considering the limited space, it would be interesting to see how Honor manages this feat.

Article continues after ad

The leak also states the phone will weigh “22x grams,” suggesting that the phone will weigh 229 grams, at max. This makes the Magic V30 at least 30 grams lighter than Samsung’s current flagship foldable phone.

While the company hasn’t revealed the launch date of Honor Magic V3, it is likely to be unveiled closer to the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10 to take some sheen off Samsung’s flagship phone. Initially, the phone will be limited to China but is expected to be introduced in international regions later.