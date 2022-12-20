Finalmouse reveals new Centerpiece keyboard with animated display

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at Dylan.Horetski@Dexerto.com

Finalmouse has officially revealed its long-awaited Centerpiece keyboard, which features a display powered by Unreal Engine 5 based animations.

Over the last few months, Finalmouse has been teasing its first-ever custom keyboard. It was leaked back in November alongside its one-of-kind under the key display — quickly gaining interest from fans.

It was officially announced on December 17, 2022, at the company’s annual Finalcon event alongside a six-minute video posted to their Twitter page.

Named the Centerpiece, the keyboard is set to launch in early 2023.

Finalmouse reveals Centerpiece keyboard

Known for their high-quality gaming mice like the TenZ branded Starlight, the Centerpiece is Finamouse’s first attempt at a custom gaming keyboard.

It features the infamous engraved design that fans have seen on the Starlight series mice, alongside custom switches, clear side printed keycaps, and a removable USB type C cable.

But the part that steals the show is Finalmouse’s patented ‘Laminated DisplayCircuit Glass Stack’ display that displays animations from the accompanying Steam app.

The app will have “skins” made by the company, but also will have the ability for users to create and upload their own as well.

The keyboard is “completely gamer-proof” and can withstand “intense abuse,” according to the company.

We’ll likely have to wait until early 2023 to hear much more about this keyboard, but we do know its launching at a price tag of $349.

