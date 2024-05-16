Ayn Odin 2 Mini: Everything we know so far

The Ayn Odin 2 was a great choice for handheld emulation. The new Odin 2 Mini has the potential to cram just as much into a smaller package.

Handheld gaming has had an explosion in popularity since the launch of the Steam Deck. A host of different handheld gaming devices have appeared on the market, including premium devices such as the Ayaneo Slide and the Asus ROG Ally.

For those interested in keeping a tighter grip on the purse strings, the Ayn Odin 2 was a great choice, since it provided top-notch emulation capability with a familiar Android interface and a lower price than many rivals.

The new Ayn Odin 2 Mini aims to do all of those things but shrink the size and weight to make it even more portable.

Contents

Ayn Odin 2 Mini specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 8 Gen2 Processor

GPU: Adreno 740

RAM: 8GB/12GB

Storage: 128GB/256GB

Operating System: Android 13

Display: 5-inch MiniLED, 1920×1080 Touch screen

I/O: HDMI, DisplayPort, USB Type-C, Micro HDMI, 3.5mm Audio Jack

Battery: 5000mAh

Weight: 320g

Most of the internal specifications remain the same when compared to the original Odin 2. The main difference is the new Mini-LED display, which should provide better image quality than the IPS LCD in the Odin 2. The smaller size does come with a slight drawback of a smaller battery, decreased from 8000mAh in the original Odin 2 down to 5000mAh in the Odin 2 Mini.

Accurately reflecting its name, the Odin 2 Mini is 100g lighter than the original model.

Ayn Odin 2 Mini features

The main draw for the Ayn Odin 2 Mini will be the Mini-LED touchscreen and smaller form factor, which is reminiscent of the PlayStation Vita. The MiniLED screen will command a premium, and could potentially make the Odin 2 Mini one of the best handhelds for emulation out there.

Ayn

Like its larger sibling, the Odin 2 Mini maintains its active cooling technology and Quick Charge capability so you can juice up on the go. The console is expected to launch in two colorways, Black, and White. Though, it would be nice to see Ayn release more options later down the line.

Ayn Odin 2 Mini price

The basic model of the Odin 2 Mini with 8GB of RAM will cost $339, meanwhile, the higher-end model with 12GB of RAM will be $399. This price is higher than some in the community were hoping for, but it’s likely due to the pricy Mini-LED technology. Customers can expect a free bag and screen protector with all purchases of the Odin 2 Mini.

Ayn Odin 2 release window

Ayn is expected to announce the release date of the Odin 2 Mini imminently, but as of the time of writing, there is no announced release date for the upcoming handheld.