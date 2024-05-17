ROG Ally X poised for massive RAM & battery upgrade in leak

According to a new leak, the new version of the Asus ROG Ally could deliver a performance upgrade thanks to a big RAM increase.

Asus is aiming to challenge the dominance of the Steam Deck with upgraded specs on the new model of the Asus ROG Ally, according to a new leak. Though it had previously been reported that the Asus ROG Ally X would sport greater battery and RAM capacity, the new leak provides some hard numbers.

According to leaker Arsene Lupin the Asus ROG Ally X will ship with a huge 24GB of memory, double the 16GB available in the currently available model. Lupin also suggests that the RAM will use LPDDR5X technology, which will allow the device to deliver faster memory speeds. Users will even be able to use the technology to allocate more system memory to VRAM for better overall performance.

Lupin further indicated that the battery for the ROG Ally X would be larger, providing up to eight hours of battery life. In a previous post on X/Twitter, the leaker also gave an insight into the potential price, suggesting that the Ally X would cost $799 at launch, $100 higher than the current model.

The Verge managed to get hands-on with an engineering sample of the upcoming handheld. It was noted that the Asus ROG Ally X has a very similar design to the original model, though it was slightly larger and heavier to accommodate the larger battery. Some other minor design changes had been made to adjust the placement and feel of the D-pad, face buttons, and triggers.

Asus has only officially confirmed a few details about the Ally X, such as support for M.2 2280 SSDs which will offer users more options for storage. The Ally X will retain the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme APU and the 7-inch screen of its predecessor. The company is slated to reveal more about the upcoming handheld on June 2.