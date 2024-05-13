Hans Niemann responds after Elon Musk reignites chess cheating “conspiracy”

Chess star Hans Niemann had some choice words for Elon Musk after the X owner reignited claims that he had cheated to win against Magnus Carlsen.

Despite the chess cheating dispute between Hans Niemann and Magnus Carlsen being over and done with, Elon Musk isn’t done poking fun at the drama.

Back in 2022, the chess world went mainstream after accusations surfaced that Hans Niemann had cheated in an over-the-board game to best the world’s top player.

There were many theories about how Niemann could have cheated, with one of the most popular being that the chess prodigy had an item inserted inside of him that would vibrate to transmit what moves he should be making.

After months and back and forth, and even a $100M lawsuit, eventually all sides reached an agreement when none of the claims could be proven – but that hasn’t stopped Elon Musk from continuing to reference the viral incident.

In a post on X, Elon jokingly tweeted a modified photo of Apple AirPods that prompted a user to ask if they were what “that chess player used.”

“I have to say that if he did use Stockfish butt vibes, he deserved to win. At least once,” Elon replied, referencing the powerful chess engine. “Computers are so much better than humans at chess, it’s absurd.”

Niemann, however, wasn’t too pleased with Musk for bringing up the old drama, especially when there was no solid proof that he had ever cheated.

“Although my innocence has been proven by multiple official chess organizations, I understand the comedic value behind this conspiracy theory,” he blasted. “I look forward to becoming world chess champion, and letting the chess speak for itself.”

Although Niemann may not like people discussing the scandal, it doesn’t look like it’s going to die down anytime soon. Earlier this month, it was reported that a movie about the allegations was in development with Emma Stone set to produce.

The movie, titled ‘Checkmate,’ comes following the success of Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit. In any case, Niemann may want to consider bracing for impact as he’ll undoubtedly be hounded by more questions about the scandal as more info about the film is revealed.