Mark Zuckerberg celebrates Meta Quest 3 reveal with 6,000 Pokemon Happy Meals

Mark Zuckerberg revealed in a post on Threads that he purchased 6,000 Pokemon Happy Meals from McDonald’s for workers during Meta Connect 2023 where they revealed the Meta Quest 3 headset.

Meta Connect 2023 took place on September 27, 2023, and the company announced the long-awaited Meta Quest 3 headset.

They announced a few updates to AI and their very own AR glasses as well, but the impressive part of Meta Connect went on backstage.

Revealed in a post on his Threads account, Mark Zuckerberg purchased 6,000 Pokemon Happy Meals for workers during the event.

Article continues after ad

Mark Zuckerberg shares picture of him with 6,000 Happy Meals

Just hours after the event, Zuckerberg posted a photo of himself surrounded by a mass amount of Pikachu faces winking on the Happy Meal box.

Article continues after ad

“Celebrating Connect by eating about 6,000 happy meals,” he said.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

He’s digging into one for himself as well, presumably taking the included Pokemon cards out to check what he received.

The Happy Meals that Zuckerberg bought for his workers include a pack of Pokemon Cards featuring creatures from the Generation 9 games, Scarlet and Violet.

Article continues after ad

There are some older Pokemon as well, like Pikachu and Kirlia. Other cards include the Gen 9 starters – Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly, and plenty more.

Zuck didn’t reveal what he pulled from his McDonald’s Promo pack, leaving some fans curious. We can safely say, though, that with 6,000 Happy Meals, people can get the card they want without much trouble.

Article continues after ad

For more tech news and other viral stories, head over to check out our coverage.