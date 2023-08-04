Elon Musk responds to xQc’s criticism of live Twitter videos after shower stream

Elon Musk has responded to Twitch star xQc’s issues with live videos on Twitter after trying out the feature during a shower stream.

Tech icon and billionaire Elon Musk has been updating Twitter quite a bit since purchasing the social media platform and rebranding it to ‘X,’ including the ability to stream live content.

On August 4, Elon posted about the feature, inviting users to try it out themselves and remarking how it “now works reasonably well.”

Article continues after ad

However, when Twitch and Kick streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel tried it out in the shower, he had several complaints, which Musk would later address.

Elon Musk agrees with xQc about Twitter live video feature

According to xQc, his main critique of the live video feature on X was that his chat obstructs self-view and it’s not possible to edit it currently.

“Chat/comments seem delayed. Front camera felt weird/zoomed a little, maybe I’m crazy though,” the Kick streamer added.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

However, it wasn’t all doom and gloom. The former Overwatch League tank praised the live stream feature’s engagement rate, calling it overall “very good and accessible.”

Article continues after ad

Interestingly, Elon sided with xQc, but seemed to appreciate the feedback. Musk agreed that it needed “refinement,” indicating that more functionality would be coming to live videos on X.

It’s not clear how often xQc will actually use this feature, having prior commitments to Kick having signed a massive deal, but with Lengyel being more active on X lately, it’s certainly possible that he tries it out more.

This isn’t the only tech company xQc has shared feedback with recently. Earlier, the French Canadian pitched YouTube with a new feature idea to avoid unwanted drama over react videos.