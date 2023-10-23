DJI Pocket 3 leaks again confirming killer new feature

The handheld gimbal-camera combo from DJI is getting a much-needed upgrade. A new listing online confirms what the original leak highlighted.

A new leak of the DJI Pocket 3, the company’s tiny camera with a gimbal, has spread online. The new camera from DJI looks to feature the rotating screen originally spotted last month.

Sourced from a Bulgarian website – which has now taken down the listing – it gives us a good idea of the physical specs for the actual device as well. As the listing doesn’t contain any specs in relation to the camera, it’s hard to gauge where it’ll land until officially launched.

The whole device has had its control side redesigned to accommodate the much larger LCD screen now in place. This screen can rotate independently, allowing for better shots when shooting for vertical platforms like TikTok. It also gives those of us who prefer the traditional horizontal view a much-needed wider viewing angle.

We also get a glimpse of the price. Converting from the Bulgarian Lev to the US Dollar is still an estimate, but the cost currently comes in at $585.20. We’d expect it to be dropped down considerably for the Western regions.

What we can’t determine yet is connectivity to the phone. The Pocket 1 and 2 both came with detachable USB-C or Lighting connectors to add on a much larger viewfinder via your phone. The larger screen appears to have taken up this space where the connection originally was housed.

However, the thumbstick to manually control the gimbal is still in place but is now much further down.

Outside of this, we seem to know that the battery will be rated at 1300mAh, which is about 1.5 times that of the Pocket 2.

DJI puts out a lot more hardware than just its drones. Multiple films and productions will now use their Ronin gimbals for high-end cameras.

However, the Pocket and Action cameras have been the ones that have hit the most with the mainstream audience. They offer excellent quality footage in a tiny package and with fantastic stabilization onboard. The Pocket 3 appears to be offering this and more by expanding that screen.