DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone drops to historic low price in Amazon Spring Sale

The DJI Mavic 3 Classic has received the steepest price cut to date, whether you buy just the drone or pair it with an RC remote.

Amazon’s spring sale is live, and discounts are raining on your favorite tech products. This includes a high-end DJI drone camera to step up your content creation game. DJI Mavic 3 Classic is a more affordable release from the company that strives to offer premium features. And the Amazon deal makes it even cheaper.

Save $350 on the DJI Mavic 3 Classic action camera when you get it with the RC remote. But if you already have a remote, get the drone alone with a $320 discount. These discounts bring the drone to the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

DJI Mavic 3 Classic was announced in late 2022 with an impressive camera, high flight time, and obstacle-sensing technology. Anyone can use this drone thanks to loads of flight and safety features like APAS 5.0 collision avoidance, ActiveTrack 5.0 for subject tracking, GEO 2.0 geofencing, and Advanced Return to Home and Quickshots automated flight patterns.

It comes with a Hasselblad 20MP Four Thirds camera, which provides excellent image quality for both photos and videos. It has a 24mm equivalent lens with an adjustable f/2.8-f/11 aperture. The drone is rated to offer 46 minutes of flight time with a 15km range.

The optional DJI RC remote allows you to control the drone without your smartphone. It features a 5.5-inch HD screen with up to 700 nits of brightness and lasts for 4 hours of usage. The DJI Mavic 3 Classic is a foldable drone, so you’d be able to carry it with you.

