DJI Pocket 3 leaks after being spotted in public

The unreleased handheld camera from DJI, the Pocket 3, has been spotted out in the wild being tested by a leaker.

DJI’s Pocket line of cameras combines a stabilizing gimbal and a pan-tilt-zoom camera head into a small, portable device. Originally called the Osmo Pocket, DJI dropped the name around the time of the second version’s launch.

Now, the third and latest generation of the DJI Pocket has been spotted out in the wild and posted to X/Twitter. Igor Bogdanov is a known leaker of DJI drones and has been doing it for some time. The latest image doesn’t show the device in great detail, and the person piloting the camera has had their face blocked out.

However, the DJI Pocket 3 could house more than just a simple upgrade on the camera front.

DJI Pocket 3 leaks indicate it could fix a major issue with previous cameras

To assist those who don’t want to connect their phone over USB, DJI has implemented a small touch screen on the device as a viewfinder. However, it is incredibly small and hard to use when filming horizontal content – the main output of the device.

DJI it seems has listened to feedback and is now implementing a new type of swivel screen on the device. The Pocket 3 has been spotted with a horizontal viewfinder, which should help those filming traditional content.

DJI has slowly become more than just their drones, with their high-end cinema-grade kit now permeating the entire movie industry. On top of this, they have eaten into GoPro’s action camera space with two different types of hardware.

The Pocket was initially launched as a portable 4K gimbal camera, offering stability over the shaky cameras on phones when in motion. While some phones have gotten around this with software, having a physical gimbal will almost always be a better viewing experience.

Outside of this new viewfinder, there’s little known about the Pocket 3, or when DJI plans to launch it.