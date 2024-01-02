Apple revenue falls after not launching new iPads in 2023

Apple has not updated its iPad lineup for a whole year, for the first time in the last 12 years. This has had a direct impact on the company’s revenue.

Apple’s iPad has been a fantastic device ever since its introduction. While Android-powered tablets have come, faded away, and got a new lease of life after the past couple of years, the iPad has been going from strength to strength.

One of the primary reasons behind this is that Apple has introduced various models catering to different price bands and customers; it regularly updates the tablet line-up every year.

While the company was expected to introduce a new iPad Air and iPad Pro in 2023, Apple chose to skip it. Instead, the October launch event saw the introduction of a new and super-powerful MacBook Pro and several other accessories.

To recall, the last iPad refresh was introduced in October 2022, and the iPad Mini was last updated in 2021. But the only iPad-related accessory announced in 2023, was the USB-C Apple Pencil.

Deliberate, or a forced delay?

One of the key reasons behind the Cupertino-based tech giant skipping the iPad refresh this year could be dwindling sales numbers.

As ongoing global machinations impact various economies across the globe, the purchasing power of consumers has taken a massive hit. This has translated into lower-than-expected sales numbers for Apple, specifically in the tablet category.

Moreover, Apple’s iPads are considered among the most powerful portable computers, and Apple has supported these tablet PCs for years with software and feature updates. This longevity factor, coupled with the lower disposable income, meant that iPad sales were impacted negatively.

Additionally, the iPad line-up probably has more variants than any other product in Apple’s repertoire. You have the vanilla iPad, the iPad Mini, the iPad Air, the iPad Pro 11-inch, and the iPad Pro 12.9-inch. Now, add the variants of each model based on internal storage and connectivity.

2024 could be significant for iPads

Apple

In the current situation, this could be a huge turn-off for users. However, experts hint that 2024 could be massive for Apple’s tablet line-up.

The company will not only introduce its first-ever MR headset, the Vision Pro. But, it is also expected to rejig the entire iPad line-up.

We’re expecting Apple to introduce upgrades to all five iPads, and if rumors are to be believed, a 12.9-inch iPad Air might be in the works too.