Corsair Xeneon Flex gaming monitor: Price, pre-order date & specs

Dexerto's Hardware Editor. His usual day involves tinkering with gaming hardware and sniffing out the latest hardware news. He also enjoys retro gaming and watching weird kung-fu movies. Get in touch via email at sayem.ahmed@dexerto.com.

The Corsair Xeneon Flex gaming monitor will be priced at $1999, with pre-orders of the 45-inch bendable panel starting December 15.

Corsair unveiled the Xeneon Flex gaming monitor at Gamescom 2022, and it appears that the monitor is primed for release very soon. The bendable panel will be available in limited quantities and is shaping up to be one of the most exciting gaming monitors we’ve seen in a while.

Corsair Xeneon Flex price

The Corsair Xeneon Flex will cost $1999. This is lower than we originally anticipated. The monitor will be a QHD 240Hz panel, making it also well-equipped for usage in a multitude of gaming scenarios. There are some fantastic gaming monitors coming out at around this price point, so your money may go further elsewhere. We used a 1440p, 360Hz gaming monitor for our fastest esports gaming PC build. A panel like that will be much more suited for traditional gaming users, while the Xeneon Flex remains to be a bit of a curio for early adopters.

Article continues after ad

The Corsair Xeneon Flex will be available to pre-order from December 15, 2022. The company has been sure to note that the panel will be limited in quantity. However, we’ve not had any word on which retailers will be stocking the panel yet. However, a good bet would be to keep an eye on Corsair’s official site for this limited release.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Corsair Xeneon Flex specifications

Screen size 45-inches Panel technology LG W-OLED Screen resolution 1440p Maximum curvature 800R Refresh rate 240Hz Response time 0.03 ms Pixel on-off time 0.001 ms Peak brightness 1000 nits Contrast ratio 1350000:1 Features G-Sync, Freesync, HDR Price $1999

The panel boasts some impressive specifications, though we’re still a little light on some of the details ahead of launch. Regardless, you should still be getting an incredibly capable gaming monitor. The monitor will be bendable from handles on the left and right of the screen, where you can pull it into a V-shape, allowing for an 800R bend.