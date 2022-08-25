Corsair announce a bendable gaming monitor: Xeneon Flex OLED

The gaming giant, Corsair, has announced an oddity at Gamescom 2022. Their new OLED, ultrawide monitor will be… bendy?

Corsair’s latest entry into their lineup of monitors will be a flexible, OLED ultrawide monitor. Dubbed the XENEON FLEX 45WQHD240 OLED Gaming Monitor, it is packing a powerful punch. The 1440p monitor can go up to 240Hz and comes with a W-OLED panel.

Despite already boasting impressive specs from the outset, the company has gone the extra mile by introducing a flexible screen.

This means the 21:9, 240Hz panel can either be curved or flat, depending on what the user wants out of it. The curve rating is at 800R (for context, that’s more than Samsung’s weird monitor, the Ark), spanning 45-inches.

It also provides HDR, by being rated for 1000 nits brightness and an apparent 1,350,000:1 contrast ratio, bringing images as ‘true to life and accurate as possible’, according to Corsair’s press release.

What is W-OLED?

Corsair

Rather than allowing for each OLED to generate its own color and pass that through to the screen, W-OLED utilizes only the white parts. It then funnels it through an RGB filter, bringing you the colors that you’d expect.

This is the only thing that causes us slight concern over the monitor’s quality, is the use of W-OLED. While the average consumer won’t be too fussed, W-OLED is a cheaper alternative to regular OLED.

This might sound like a cop-out, but it reduces the chance of burn-in and fading of certain OLED parts over time.

Flexible Corsair monitors with LG

Corsair

The monitor is being made in conjunction with LG, which went all in on flexible and bendable TVs a few years back and even demonstrated something vaguely similar to what Corsair is producing now.

Back at CES 2021, LG had a gaming monitor at 48-inches that would curve in at a rating of 1000R. This sat alongside their foldaway OLED TV and other unique devices that year.

In the press release, Dennis Jackson, Senior Director of Systems Product Management & Marketing for Corsair said:

‘With the help of LG Display, XENEON OLED FLEX is the beginning of a whole new class of gaming monitor, with the performance and literal flexibility to exceed the needs of even the most discerning gamers.’

The XENEON FLEX 45WQHD240 OLED Gaming Monitor has no release date just yet, with information about purchasing to be released later in 2022.