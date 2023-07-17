Corsair buys enthusiast peripheral maker Drop

PC hardware and accessories seller Drop has been acquired by Corsair in a surprise announcement. Corsair now owns several brands, including SCUF, Elgato, and more.

The CEO of Drop, Jef Holove, has announced that the company has been acquired by Corsair. In a new blog, Holove states that this is a “Step forward in our evolution”, as the company most recently celebrated ten years of business.

There’s no information about how much Corsair has paid for Drop, but it appears the PC hardware conglomerate is adding more to its roster of companies.

Drop will now join SCUF, Elgato, and Origin PC, as another outlet for hardware sales for the company. Corsair bought Elgato in 2018, and SCUF and Origin were both purchased in 2019.

Corsair and Drop insist that the company will continue independently, as the other companies have. In its own announcement, Corsair said:

“Drop will remain a separate brand within CORSAIR and all existing warranties, purchases and customer support requests will continue to be handled directly by the team at Drop.”

Corsair doesn’t mention whether Drop will continue to sell the various third-party kit that it currently provides but does make a big deal about the custom keyboards you can buy from them.

Corsair acquires Drop as it eyes gaming keyboard market

It would appear that Corsair is looking to corner another end of the market, as it currently dominates streaming gear with Elgato.

Holove also writes that we should expect to see more gear coming from Drop as the deal closes. Along with this, they hyped up the access the company now has in the supply chain now it’ll be part of Corsair.

“You’ll see new products from us soon that Corsair is just as excited about as we were in creating them.

“You’ll see new collabs with community favorites. Access to a world-class supply chain will make getting you those products more reliable.”