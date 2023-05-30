Corsair has just solved the most frustrating thing about building a PC

Corsair has lifted the lid on a brand-new solution to make PC building easier than ever, thanks to an ingenious connector solution named iCUE LINK. The first iCUE LINK products are expected to ship in June 2023.

Building a gaming PC can be a frustrating process at the best of times. With so many things to think about like headers, cable routing, and RGB.

Just think about it, most RGB fans have two connectors coming off of them, one for the fan, and another for RGB. My PC has eight RGB fans. So, that means 16 cables that need somewhere to go around the back, my AIO liquid cooler sprouts another two, totaling 18 cables that need to find a home somewhere around the back, or in a motherboard header.

Needless to say. The back of my PC looks like a bit of a mess. Corsair’s newest product line, iCUE LINK seeks to solve all of that and more.

Corsair iCUE LINK makes cable management easy

Corsair has developed iCUE LINK, a method that can carry data and power over a single cable for their products. a slick trailer shows us just a few of the devices on offer. Firstly, the iCUE LINK fans are now able to be connected together with only a single cable connecting a series of fans. This will be able to handle both the fan’s speeds and RGB.

A new Corsair AIO is also on show, utilizing what appears to be a proprietary, reversible connector. All of your case and cooling fans can be connected to each other via a single cable, which all feeds back into a hub.

The “System Hub” communicates with your PC via a USB 2.0 header, while it gets power from a six-pin PCI connector. From there, all you need to do on your PC is to fire up Corsair iCUE to view all your fans and cooling from one single place. No pesky plugging-in of fan headers is to be found. For those into custom cooling, iCUE LINK is also coming to Corsair’s Hydro X series of products, too.

The first Corsair iCUE LINK components will start launching in June 2023, and we cannot wait to get our hands on them. You can also check out everything to do with the new announcement right here.