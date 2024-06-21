Apple Intelligence AI tech won’t release in EU due to security concerns

Apple has just revealed that its new AI-powered Apple Intelligence features will not be available in all 27 European Union countries due to The Digital Markets Act.

Over the last few years, The Digital Markets Act signed into law by the European Union has forced Apple to make a handful of changes to its app store, iOS features, and hardware.

It forced Apple to adopt USB-C, bring the RCS messaging standard to its software, and allow for alternative app stores in the EU.

On June 21, 2024, Apple revealed in a statement to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman that its Apple Intelligence features in iOS 18 will not be available in the EU due to the DMA allegedly forcing the Cupertino company to downgrade security on its products and services.

“We are concerned that the interoperability requirements of the DMA could force us to compromise the integrity of our products in ways that risk user privacy and data security,” they said.

Gurman shared a list of affected countries in a post on Twitter/X.

“Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Republic of Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden,” he shared.

Apple Apple Image Playground is the company’s image generation app.

Apple’s AI tech was recently announced for the first time during the company’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference, where they showed off upcoming features and updates to its software.

iOS 18, as well as iPad OS 18 and MacOS 15, will feature a plethora of AI-powered features, like text and image generation, and summarization features. It even comes with a heavily improved version of Siri.

It will only work on the iPhone 15 Pro (and newer), though, so iPhone 14 Pro Max users may be looking to upgrade to Apple’s new mobile device when it’s released this Fall.