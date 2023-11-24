Black Friday PS5 mega bundle is $599 includes MW3, God of War Ragnarok & controller

The Walmart Black Friday sales are in full swing and the heavy hitters are starting to crop up. This PS5 bundle is just $599 and includes all you need to get started.

Black Friday brings out all the best deals, but nothing makes more sense than loading up on some fresh games. Both God of War Ragnarok and Modern Warfare 3 come included with this PS5 Slim, as well as an additional controller.

Walmart is selling this bundle for $599, and while there’s no “savings” listed on the site, breaking it down much like the Xbox Series X deal shows the real savings.

A PS5 Slim disc edition comes in at $499 by itself. A controller? That’s $60. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is being sold at a $10 discount elsewhere at Walmart, so another $60. God of War Ragnarok can be had for as little as $30 during the Black Friday sales.

Buying these at full price would set you back an additional $190 on top of the console. That’s an incredible $100 saving and you won’t need to shell out $60 for an extra controller any time soon either.

Modern Warfare 3 bundled in Walmart mega PS5 deal with God of War & controller

Modern Warfare 3 has been praised by fans for a return to form in its multiplayer and cross-play. That means if you go all in on the PS5 Walmart bundle, you won’t be left out from your friends on PC and Xbox.

God of War Ragnarok is an excellent action game, continuing Kratos’ excursion through the Nordic setting he found himself in. This time you’ll take on Thor and Odin, as well as deal with Kratos’ troublesome teenager with Atreus.

