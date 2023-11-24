Xbox Series X bundle with Diablo 4 & Modern Warfare 3 for $489 this Black Friday

An absolutely killer bundle has hit Walmart for Black Friday and includes two of the top releases from this year, Diablo 4 and Modern Warfare 3.

It’s not often a bundle like this comes around, but Walmart is coming out swinging. Not only do you get a considerably discounted Xbox Series X, but two of the latest releases.

Breaking down the deal, both titles would cost you upwards of $140 with the new $70 price increase. Walmart’s other Xbox Series X bundle includes Diablo 4, which was discounted from $559.99 to $439.99. For an additional $50, you can score yourself a copy of Modern Warfare 3.

At full price, this bundle would probably cost anywhere from $600 to $620 once you’ve laid out everything.

Get Diablo 4 & Modern Warfare 3 with an Xbox Series X for $489 at Walmart

This bundle feels like a small insight into 2024’s Black Friday. Not only will the consoles be hitting their fourth birthday, but Microsoft now owns Diablo and Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard. Expect to see much more of this as the Seattle company begins to integrate the Xbox brand with its newly acquired studios.

So what about those games? Well, Diablo 4 scored a mighty 5/5 in our review, while Modern Warfare 3’s multiplayer has been praised for its updates over last year’s title. They might be on different ends of the gaming spectrum, but both are great for those cold winter nights coming up.

If you grab an additional controller, you could even play some Diablo 4 in co-op, but if there’s no one around, don’t fret. Modern Warfare 3 and Diablo 4 both support cross-play with other consoles and PC.

You’ll never be without someone to bump into in Diablo 4’s world while you loot dungeons, while Modern Warfare 3’s Warzone mode will always be full of players ready for you to dominate.

The Xbox Series X Walmart bundle featuring Diablo 4 and Modern Warfare 3 costs $489, and might not be around for much longer!

