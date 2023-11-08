Gear up for the holidays with $20 off a brand-new DualSense controller

Best Buy has discounted the DualSense by $20, allowing you to gear yourself up for the holidays with a deal that lets you pick up the controller for less than $50.

Modern gaming controllers are expensive. Considering how much tech each pad packs in, I’ve tested controllers that cost you $250, but there’s just something immutable about the humble DualSense. It has just about everything you need to get started with gaming on PS5 or PC, and it’s a good pad, packed with features.

Now, you can get $20 off the Dualsense’s MSRP price, if you need to gear up with some extra controllers around the holidays.

Perfect if you need a Player 2 pad

The DualSense is great because you have all of the features that you expect out of a standard PS5 pad, which means you get fully wireless operation, fantastic haptic feedback, in addition to a selection between a range of colors. You won’t get all the fancy bells and whistles from the DualSense Edge, but, who really needs them?

Sony revised the original DualSense last year, meaning that new models will come with stronger springs in the triggers, which should not be as easily prone to breakage. This makes it perfect to replace your old controller or to get a bargain for a Player 2 pad.

With so many great co-op experiences on PS5 like Baldur’s Gate 3, Gang Beasts, Street Fighter 6 and more, getting a new controller is a no-brainer at this point. 2023 is a great year to get stuck in with some couch co-op, and with a shiny new controller to match. Just remember to treat those sticks carefully, as they are not hall-sensing, and therefore prone to drift over time.

