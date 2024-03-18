JSAUX Steam Deck accessories get up to 50% off in Spring Sale

Looking to upgrade your Steam Deck experience with some of our favorite accessories? JSAUX has you covered with their Spring Sale.

Launched in February 2022, the Valve Steam Deck has completely changed how some PC gamers enjoy their favorite titles. And, the handheld has paved the way for a whole new market for similar devices.

The Steam Deck is by far the most popular, which has prompted several companies to create a large handful of accessories for customers to enjoy.

JSAUX is one of the most popular companies making Steam Deck accessories, and they’re up to 50% off in the Spring Sale.

Our JSAUX Steam Deck recommendations

Many items are available in the JSAUX Spring Sale, but we’ve picked out three that are must-buy accessories for someone wanting to use the Steam Deck fully or personalize it to their interests.

The JSAUX 6-in-1 docking station is the best purchase you can make for your Steam Deck without breaking the bank. With it, you can use the handheld on a bigger monitor or TV and plug in three USB accessories like a controller, external hard drive, or more.

Another major advantage of it is the Gigabit Ethernet port on the end of the dock as it’ll allow you to take advantage of much higher download speeds to get games installed on the Steam Deck.

JSAUX also makes high-end transparent shells to help customize your Steam Deck. It does require you to be comfortable taking the handheld apart to change, but it’s relatively simple and worth checking out.

If you travel with your Steam Deck, the JSAUX carrying case is worth picking up as well. With it, you’ll be able to confidently protect your handheld from any damage. And it even comes with spots to put your JSAUX docking station and other accessories inside.

