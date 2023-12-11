Asus ROG Phone 8: Price, specifications & release rumors

Asus ROG Phone 8 is coming soon, but what upgrades will it bring? Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming gaming phone.

Asus ROG Phones have upped their game, and this year’s ROG Phone 7 is what you can call the cream of the crop of mobile gaming hardware. This phone sets itself apart with its huge battery, neat gaming features, and an incredibly powerful processor.

The company also seems ready to launch its eighth installment in the ROG Phone series. The teaser for the new lineup is already out, and there are enough rumors to give us a pretty good idea of what’s in store.

Asus ROG Phone 8 series might be launching early next year. It is confirmed to bring a new look, and reports reveal the presence of a new chipset, loads of RAM, and fast charging. You might also improvements in display and software.

Below, we’ve listed the expected release date, price, and specs of the ROG Phone 8, along with what we would like to see on the upcoming gaming phone.

Asus ROG Phone 8: Rumored release window & price

Asus

The ROG Phone 7 and Phone 7 Ultimate were announced in April 2023, so Asus might be aiming for a launch somewhere around March or April 2024. Though, we won’t be surprised if the Phone 8 debuts earlier.

Asus hasn’t confirmed the launch date of the upcoming ROG Phone 8 yet. But the company has already posted a teaser saying it’s coming soon. You can expect the gaming phone to launch early next year.

While we don’t know the official pricing yet, the Asus ROG Phone 8 should be priced similarly to the current lineup. For reference, the retail price of ROG Phone 7 in the UK starts at £999 for the base variant with 12GB RAM and 256 GB onboard storage.

The 16GB RAM And 512GB variant costs £1,199. The ROG Phone 7 Ultimate comes in a solo variant of 16GB RAM and 512GB storage and carries a price tag of £1,399.

Asus ROG Phone 7 is also available in the US but its official pricing is not clear. We have spotted the ROG Phone 7 listed on Amazon for $989, while the Phone 7 Ultimate is currently out of stock on the e-commerce platform.

Asus ROG Phone 8: Design & display

Asus

Asus has been sticking with the core ROG Phone 5 design for the last two generations, albeit changing a few things here and there. The ROG Phone 7 and Phone 7 Ultimate look a lot like their predecessors, but Asus has toned down the ‘gamer’ aesthetics.

The upcoming Phone 8 lineup might, however, see a slight design departure. The teaser confirms a new back design featuring a pentagon-shaped camera island with three camera sensors and an LED flash.

It’s not clear if the teased smartphone is the ROG Phone 8 or Phone 8 Ultimate. To be honest, we don’t even know if the company plans to launch two or just one phone. Past trends suggest two, but we’ll have to wait and see.

The main highlight of the upcoming ROG Phone 8 could be its display. Asus has always packed its gaming phones with bleeding-edge display tech. For example, the ROG Phone 7 line features a gorgeous 10-bit, HDR10+, AMOLED screen.

The 6.78-inch panel refreshes at 165Hz and comes with improved 1500 nits of peak brightness and real-time SDR to HDR conversion.

Asus ROG Phone 8: Performance

Dexerto

Asus gaming phones offer unmatchable performance. Dexerto’s Jitendra Soni called the ROG Phone 7 “pint-sized power” in his review, noting it doesn’t break a sweat even while firing up multiple resource-hungry mobile games.

Both ROG Phone 7 and Phone 7 Ultimate are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, paired with 16GB of RAM. While this is a pretty impressive combination, Asus might take things a step further with its upcoming gaming phone.

The new ROG Phone 8 is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3— Qualcomm’s latest and greatest processor with a CPU that’s up to 30% faster, a GPU that’s up to 20% faster, and a Neural Engine that’s up to 98% faster.

An ROG Phone 8 series model was recently spotted on Geekbench, posting an impressive 7,098 points on the multi-core test. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, by comparison, receives 5693 points.

The upcoming gaming phone might also bring a whopping 24GB RAM— something we’ve already seen on the OnePlus 12.

Asus ROG Phone 8: Expected specifications

ROG Phone 8 is expected to pack a massive battery that could extend gaming sessions. The Phone 7 series packed a huge 6,000mAh battery that can even offer a couple of days’ worth of life.

The charging speed is quite impressive, too. ROG Phone 7 charges at 65W and a recent certification suggests the Phone 8 will retain the same charging speed.

The upcoming gaming phone is expected to run Android 14 with ROG UI. Details about the smartphone’s cameras are still anyone’s guess. We only know that it will have a triple-camera setup with an LED flash.

What we’d like to see in Asus ROG Phone 8

Asus gaming phones offer top-notch gaming experience but some areas could use some improvements. First off, the camera department could use a boost. The ROG Phone 7 series takes decent pictures, but it falls short compared to other phones in the same price range.

While it’s understandable that the ROG Phone lineup focuses on gaming, a decent camera setup would be a welcome addition for many users.

Another area that needs some work is the water and dust protection rating. Let’s face it, accidents happen, and a higher rating would give users peace of mind.

Asus ROG Phone 8: Outlook

Asus’ ROG Phone 8 might be dropping soon and could be a real beast of a gaming phone with dedicated features for hardcore players. But right now, details are still pretty thin on the ground, so we’ll have to wait and see what upgrades the company has in store for us.

