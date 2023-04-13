Where to buy the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate & Phone 7: Price, release date & more

Are you looking to buy Asus’s ROG Phone 7 Ultimate and ROG Phone 7? Here’s everything you need to know: price, release date, performance, and more.

If you plan to buy the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate & Phone 7, you’re at the right place. The two phones will be announced today by Asus for the US and Europe, and Asus’s home market of Taiwan.

The ROG Phone 7 Ultimate and ROG Phone 7 are the successor to last year’s gaming phones from the company and are aimed at mobile gaming enthusiasts.

The phones will be available via various retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, and others. However, if you’re not signed up with Amazon Prime, it is advisable to do so immediately to get priority delivery.

While Lenovo recently announced that it is shutting down its gaming smartphone division, the ROG phone lineup from Asus is the only Android-powered gaming phone from a well-known brand in the international market.

Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate & Phone 7: Expected retailers

Both phones are expected to be sold via multiple retailers – including Amazon, Best Buy, Asus’ official store, and more. However, the exact date for when the phones will land is yet to be announced.

Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate & Phone 7: Price speculation

The retail price of ROG Phone 7 is expected to start at $999 for the base variant. Each device will have multiple variants, and the price will only go up from there.

The ROG Phone 7 Ultimate is also expected to be costly. The Ultimate variant is expected to start at $1299 and more for special Editions. The company previously introduced a Batman Edition and a Diablo Edition ROG Phone 6, priced at $1199 and above.

Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate & Phone 7: Release date

The Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate & Phone 7 will be released on April 13, 2023. The release will be for global markets. However, the availability details might vary for different territories. It’s expected that details of regional availability will soon be announced by Asus.

The company might also introduce several unique special editions at a later date.

Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate & Phone 7: Performance and specifications speculation

The gaming phones under the ROG line are among the most powerful phones around. These phones can be found sitting handsomely at the top of comparison charts among their Android-based peers.

Internationally, the ROG Phone 7 lineup is expected to come with two phones – ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 7 Ultimate. The company might also introduce a third variant, which might be limited to specific territories, including China and Taiwan. However, there needs to be more clarity around the third version, and most leaks only talk about the two variants mentioned above.

The ROG Phone 7 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chipset, a 6.8-inches AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, and a massive 6000 mAh battery. The large display and a massive battery would mean the phone would also be heavier than you might expect.

The phone is rumored to come with 65W fast charging support, which is very slow compared to most newer smartphones. However, the fact that the phone is expected to heat up during gaming sessions could be why the brand chose to limit the charging speeds.

Leaks hint that the powerful SoC on this phone could be coupled with a ridiculous amount of RAM. Expect the phone to ship with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The ROG Phone 7 Ultimate might also ship with 512GB of onboard storage.

Regarding optics, the ROG Phone 7 is expected to ship with a triple-rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary shooter, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 5MP snapper for macro shots. On the front, the phone will reportedly have a 32MP selfie snapper for streaming and those all-important Instagram-worthy selfies.

The ROG Phone 7 is expected to launch with the latest Android 13 out of the box.

Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate vs. ROG Phone 7

The ROG Phone 7 Ultimate and the ROG Phone 7 are almost identical, barring some cosmetic changes, additional RAM, and storage. The ROG Phone 7 Ultimate also has a port connecting performance-enhancing accessories like a fan to keep the internals from heating up. Asus has dubbed this “AeroActive Portal.” It would be interesting to see how this will impact the phone’s IP54 rating.

Besides this portal, the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate will have a secondary display at the rear panel. A similar display was present in its predecessor and had little practical usage.

The rear panel of the ROG Phone 7 bears a dual-tone design. The top half is semi-transparent, while an RGB-lit ROG logo is at the bottom.

Should I buy the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate & Phone 7?

Both the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate and the ROG Phone 7 are designed for a niche audience. These phones cater to mobile gaming enthusiasts, and the company has ensured that it offers a no-compromise experience for its target audience.

The ROG phones excel at their primary usage; for the rest, like photography, portability, software updates, and more, they are average.

So, if you consider yourself an avid mobile gamer looking for a compelling smartphone, buying either of the two phones makes perfect sense.

However, for the majority of the users who are casual gamers and need the phone more for everything else, there are far more exciting and all-around devices available on the market.