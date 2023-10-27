Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme drops to $599 in Best Buy early Black Friday deal

Looking for a new gaming handheld? The Asus ROG Ally has dropped in price by $100 as a part of its early Black Friday sales.

The Asus ROG Ally was released earlier this year to much fervor, as the company entered the competitive arena of gaming handhelds. But, now that we’re coming up to the all-important shopping season, it appears as though the device is already being slashed in price.

As a part of Best Buy’s early access Black Friday sales, you can get $100 off the ROG Ally, kitted out with a Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip, the more premium SKU. However, if you want to get access to the deal, you will have to get Best Buy’s Total or Plus service. This costs $50 and is still a saving if you are not a member quite yet.

One of the cheapest Windows handhelds

In our review of the Asus ROG Ally, we thought that Windows actually holds back some of the experience, when compared to a Steam Deck. But, it’s still more powerful than Valve’s handheld and will offer more frames in games, when you come down to the nitty-gritty detail.

The ROG Ally can also have issues with its SD card slot, so just be aware that the device is not quite perfect, and is prone to several issues. Luckily, you will be able to return the device if you do not fancy going through the rigmarole of having a defective unit.

With competitors like the Ayaneo Kun and others costing upwards of $1000, the ROG Ally appears to be a bargain. Just bear in mind that the Lenovo Legion Go is also going to be released, and will be a close competitor to the ROG Ally in the near future.

