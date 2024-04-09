Apple Watch Series 10 poised to get battery life buff thanks to new display upgrade

Apple Watch Series 10 will reportedly get a new display which could extend the wearable’s battery life over time.

The Elec reports Apple is planning to equip Watch Series 10 with a new LTPO OLED technology. It will involve the use of a thin-film transistor (TFT).

“Apple is planning to apply new low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin-film transistor (TFT) technology to the Apple Watch 10 series organic light-emitting diode (OLED) scheduled to be released in the second half of this year,” reports The Elec. “Power consumption can be further lowered by using the new LTPO OLED,” adds the Korean publication.

Apple has used an LTPO TFT before, but only for some switching TFTs in the display. With the Watch Series 10, LTPO will be used on more of the TFTs, including the driving TFTs.

The Elec says this change is being observed by industry insiders because Apple could expand it to other devices such as the iPhone. “In the past, Apple first applied LTPO to the Apple Watch and then applied LTPO to the iPhone,” says the publication.

LG is expected to be a major producer of the new OLED displays. Japan’s JDI is also a part of the Apple Watch OLED supply chain. However, LG Display could lead to the development of new LTPO OLED technology. LG also produces displays for iPhones, in addition to Samsung.

Apple is also said to bring a new blood pressure monitoring feature to the upcoming Watch Series 10. It would allow wearers to understand the trends in blood pressure. The feature is missing on the Watch Series 9.