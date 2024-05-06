Foldable iPhone & MacBook to arrive as soon as 2026 thanks to “accelerated” development

Apple may be planning to introduce a foldable MacBook and a foldable iPhone into their ecosystem earlier than initial estimates.

Apple is the only major smartphone maker without launching a foldable smartphone. However, contrary to earlier reports, a foldable iPhone might arrive by 2026, while a 20.3-inch foldable MacBook may debut as early as 2025.

A 9to5Mac exclusive report citing an investor note from Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu says that the increased demand for relevant components in the supply chain ecosystem hints at Apple’s increased focus on making foldable devices.

He says that these new devices could be a part of a new line-up of devices and may carry a considerable premium price tag.

According to Pu, the 20.3-inch MacBook with a foldable display is expected to enter mass production in late 2025, suggesting a possible launch in late 2025 or early 2026. On the other hand, the foldable iPhone is expected to go into mass production in late 2026, and we can expect a public release in late 2026 or early 2027.

Technizo Concept A concept image showing clamshell foldable iPhone

This is not our first time hearing about Apple’s plans for foldable devices. Known Apple analyst Mig-Chi Kuo hinted at a 20.3-inch foldable MacBook, which is expected to launch in 2027, while a foldable iPhone or iPad may enter mass production in 2025 or 2026.

Ross Young from the Display Chain Supply Consultants also stated that Apple seems to be working on a hybrid foldable computing device with a release date set for 2026 or 2027.

Even Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman wrote about a large-screen foldable Apple device, which could be “a dual-screen, foldable MacBook/iPad hybrid.” In October 2023, Apple also filed a patent with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for a unique hinge of a large foldable device with a clamshell design.

While it is still too early to conclusive say the foldable MacBook and iPhone are on their way in 2026/2027, there is clearly something in the works — we might just not hear anything official for some time.