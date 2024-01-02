Apple’s 10th-gen iPad returns to lowest-price ever in New Year bargain

Apple’s reliable 10th-gen iPad has plummeted in price once again and has returned to its lowest-ever price. We don’t expect this one to last long, so move fast.

Are you looking for a New Year bargain? Apple’s 10th-gen iPad has once again gone on sale at its lowest price ever. We last saw prices crash by $100 over Black Friday. But now, it’s returned to that fabled bargain price. The 10th-gen iPad sports an updated, rounded-off design, TouchID, and a 10.9-inch screen for pretty much every tablet need you might have.

Article continues after ad

The iPad also sports an Apple A14 chip, which will be plenty fast enough to run the latest games and applications, without a worry that things are going to be incompatible. This 64GB model is also fairly well equipped to load up any content that you might want to install.

Article continues after ad

Sometimes, a basic iPad is all you need

With so many options out there between the iPad Air and various iPad Pro models, it can get very expensive very quickly to find the tablet you want. But, the reality is that unless you are running high-end video and image editing applications daily, the basic iPad offers pretty much everything that you’re going to need.

Article continues after ad

There’s even support for the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, if you intend to use this as a main computer. It’s more than powerful enough for everyday computing and could be a hassle-free alternative to purchasing a Chromebook for any basic needs like checking email or streaming content.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Given the bargain price on offer here, it’s unlikely that you’re going to get a cheaper iPad deal than this in 2024.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.