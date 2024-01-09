iOS 17 code suggests Apple could release cheaper Vision Pro

Code found in iOS 17.3 Beta 2 suggests Apple might be developing a more affordable Vision Pro VR headset.

The golden boy of VR headsets, the Apple Vision Pro, will be up for sale on February 2 with a bunch of free accessories and a ridiculously high $3,499 price tag. The VR headset brings advanced hardware that gives a futuristic feel but its price might deter many buyers.

Apple seems to be aware of this as rumors of a cheaper Vision Pro headset have started to emerge. 9to5Mac has discovered several strings of code on iOS 17.3 beta 2, which refer to the device as Vision, removing the “Pro” branding. This might suggest Apple is making necessary changes to launch a low-cost VR headset.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Cheaper Vision Pro could have less-impressive specs

Apple

9to5Mac recently reported that multiple references to “Apple Vision Pro” have been modified to simply “Apple Vision.”

One example highlighted by the source involves strings associated with the App Store. Previously, the text indicated “Mac, iPad, and Apple Vision Pro Apps,” but it has now been revised to “Mac, iPad, and Apple Vision Apps.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

The changes in the code might suggest Apple’s low-cost VR headset is in the works. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman previously claimed the Cupertino company is aiming for a price point in the $1500-$2500 range.

Article continues after ad

According to Gurman, one strategy Apple plans to use to cut costs is by ditching the EyeSight feature. This feature uses an external OLED display to show others a virtual representation of the user’s facial expression.

Article continues after ad

Apple might also go for lower-res screens and switch to an Apple A-series iPhone processor instead of the high-end M-series Mac chip that runs the Vision Pro right now.

We don’t expect the cheaper Apple Vision Pro to launch before 2025. Right now, the company is focused on expanding the availability of the Vision Pro to markets outside the US by 2024.