Apple accidently sends TikToker $100k worth of iPhones after he ordered 4

A TikToker’s iPhone order went wrong in the best way possible and recieved over 60 iPhone 15 Pro Max handsets instead of the four he ordered.

Smartphone orders go haywire all the time. Sometimes you get the wrong phone or one that doesn’t work. There are also times when you receive accessories or other items you didn’t order with the phone. But rarely do you receive $100K worth of iPhones while only paying for four of them.

However, that’s exactly what happened to one TikToker, who claims he received three boxes containing over 60 iPhone 15 Pro Max handsets when he only ordered four.

TikToker unboxes 60 iPhones he never ordered

TikToker @legends_gio posted a video claiming he ordered four iPhone 15 Pro Max units directly from Apple: One 1TB model for himself and three 256GB variants for his media team. But Apple allegedly ended up sending three boxes of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, each containing 20 devices.

The TikToker noted that each device was the top-of-the-line 1TB variant, priced at $1,599. Considering he received around 60 of them, that’s almost $100,000 worth of iPhones, which is certainly far more than the approximate $4,000 he might have paid.

If what the TikToker is claiming is true, his excitement won’t last forever because Apple can make the phones unusable remotely. In any case, taking his claims with a grain of salt might be a good idea.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is now shipping in the US after a delay of over three weeks. You can purchase the smartphone directly from Apple or retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. The new iPhone features a titanium build paired with the Apple A17 Pro chip. The camera system has also received upgrades, as has the display.