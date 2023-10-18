Get massive savings on Baseus’ Magsafe battery pack for iPhone 15 with stacked discounts

Baseus’ Magsafe Battery pack is on sale on Amazon, and it’s a perfect buy for iPhone 15 users thanks to its use of USB-C to charge.

Apple launched their magnetic wireless charging options with the iPhone 12 in the Fall of 2020, and it’s taken off like a rocket since.

Battery packs, phone grips, wallets, and more have been created as an accessory for the popular line of phones ever since its release.

Baseus has been at the forefront of Magsafe battery packs since, and their 6000mAh pack is on sale with stacked discounts on Amazon. To get it, make sure to click the 25% coupon code available on the site.

The only color they have available is white, but that should be okay for most users given the fact it’s not constantly attached to the phone. 6000 mAh should give an iPhone 15 Pro Max about a 75% charge at least, and even more of a charge for the lesser versions.

Huge savings on USB-C MagSafe battery pack for the iPhone 15

You can charge up the device with USB-C, making it an ideal companion for the iPhone 15. Revealed back in September 2023, all four of the iPhone 15 variations have been updated to use USB-C thanks to a ruling from the EU requiring Apple to stop using their proprietary Lightning port and cables.

Despite the use of USB-C, the battery pack does in fact work with every Magsafe-compatible device — even Android phones that feature the magnet.

Sooner than later, we’ll likely see Apple re-release their Magsafe Battery Pack with a USB-C port as well, and maybe they’ll launch with a bigger battery capacity than the current model.

For more news and other deals, head over to check out our coverage.