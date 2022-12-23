AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU pricing slashed to tackle Intel

Dexerto's Hardware Editor. His usual day involves tinkering with gaming hardware and sniffing out the latest hardware news. He also enjoys retro gaming and watching weird kung-fu movies. Get in touch via email at sayem.ahmed@dexerto.com.

AMD’s Ryzen 7000 series of CPUs have not seen the biggest consumer adoption in the world, which is why AMD has chosen to slash prices across the board for powerful gaming CPUs.

AMD CPUs have been steadily decreasing in price over the past month or so. However, the company has now slashed prices all across the entire stack. This move could be in preparation for the non-X Ryzen variants coming to market. However, we’ll have to wait until CES 2023 to see if these prices will become standard as AMD attempts to shift more stock, and diversify its lineup.

Why are AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU prices dropping?

AMD’s CPU prices are dropping due to competition with Intel, in addition to the company’s preparation of releasing further Ryzen 7000 CPUs. We expect to see more Ryzen 7000 CPUs revealed at CES 2023, however it remains to be seen if the elusive “3D” variants will be announced alongside them.

AMD’s Ryzen 7000 series didn’t make a huge splash with consumers due to its relatively expensive pricing when compared to Intel’s 13th-generation efforts. The Zen 4 CPUs also relied upon coming over to a new motherboard platform named AM5. This marks the first time that the company has migrated to a new motherboard platform since the introduction of the Ryzen platform with AM4 in 2016.

Therefore, there’s a higher cost of entry associated with Zen 4 CPUs, since you’ll also have to pick up a brand-new kit of DDR5 RAM, too. Luckily, with DDR5 prices getting lower, in addition to cheaper AM4 motherboards coming to market, it’s cheaper than ever to get on Team Red’s Ryzen train.

Mere months after the launch and leading into Black Friday, we saw prices begin to drop. Now, you can pick up the top-end Ryzen 7950X for $130 cheaper than you would have at launch.

