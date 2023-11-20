Ryzen 5 7600 plummets to lowest-ever price in early Black Friday deal

Looking to build a gaming PC on a budget? Then his early Black Friday deal on the capable AMD Ryzen 7600 CPU might be just what you need.

Though many PC builders like to zero in on the most powerful cutting-edge technology, there is a place for more modest builds. The AMD Ryzen 5 7600 was already positioned at the budget end of the CPU market, but this Black Friday deal has brought it down to a historically low price making it a great choice for those who want gaming performance for a smaller price.

Article continues after ad

The Ryzen 5 7600 is part of AMD’s 7000 series of processors, and even this lower-end model can pack a punch. It can still compete with equivalent Intel CPUs but offers a much lower price point, especially thanks to this deal.

Article continues after ad

AMD’s Ryzen 5 7600 also has a lower power draw than many of its contemporaries, which is good for users using lower-cost PSUs, or for those worried about power bills.

Upgrade to Socket AM5 platform on a budget

Since the Ryzen 5 7600 uses the newer AMD Zen4 architecture, this CPU utilizes the Socket AM5 platform, which needs to be used alongside DDR5 RAM.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Though this RAM is slightly more expensive than the DDR4 equivalent, a system built using this RAM type will be better equipped for future upgrades. Similarly, AMD tends to keep its socket types the same for long periods, so a motherboard with an AM5 socket and the Ryzen 5 7600 installed will have a fairly easy upgrade path in the future.

Article continues after ad

With 13% off the usual list price, this 6-core, 12-thread CPU is a good solution for PC builders on a ticket budget.

Article continues after ad

For more great offers be sure to check out the Tech section and click on Deals, or check out our sections on games and movies.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.