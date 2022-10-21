AMD’s RX 7900 XT GPU poised to do battle with the RTX 4090

Dexerto's Hardware Editor. His usual day involves tinkering with gaming hardware and sniffing out the latest hardware news. He also enjoys retro gaming and watching weird kung-fu movies. Get in touch via email at [email protected]

The RX 7900 XT will be AMD’s flagship RDNA GPU, and according to the latest reports, it’s going to keep up with the RTX 4090, and might even outperform it.

AMD has announced that it will be showing off its RDNA 3 GPUs on November 3rd. However, we’re now getting slightly more detail on their upcoming flagship, the RX 7900 XT. As reported via WCCFTech, their sources claim some insight into the upcoming GPU.

The RX 7900 XT is based on the “Navi 31” chip, but won’t be using its best-quality chips for it. They might wait for whenever an RTX 4090 Ti drops, and release a refresh in the form of an RX 7950 XT, much like the 6950 XT before it.

However, it appears that the GPU will use 20GB of GDDR6 memory, 4GB less than originally expected. But, it still remains on track to compete with the RTX 4090 pretty directly, even with less memory. The report claims that AMD’s GPU will be able to not only compete but might even outperform Nvidia’s card in pure rasterization performance.

Could the RX 7900 XT undercut the RTX 4090?

Let’s be honest, the RTX 4090 is incredibly pricy. Coming in at an MSRP of $1599 makes it one of the most expensive flagships that Nvidia has ever produced. This gives AMD a unique opportunity to undercut them by some margin in order to make their GPU more enticing to customers. AMD might lack features like DLSS, but offering a similar amount of pure raster performance might be enough to make even dire-hard Nvidia fans look toward Team Red.

But, if AMD chooses to undercut the RX 7900 XT, the next question would be to speculate on how much they would look to undercut it by. Right now, the RTX 4080 16GB is sitting pretty at an MSRP of $1199, which is much more expensive than their previous-generation cards. If AMD were to price the RX 7900 XT at a similar point, it would downright embarrass Nvidia’s current pricing structure. There’s no doubt that the 4090 is incredibly fast, but AMD has a unique opportunity here, and it’d be a shame to see them squander it with similar pricing.