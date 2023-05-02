Team Liquid and Alienware launch “world’s largest” esports facility in Brazil

Team Liquid and Alienware have announced the opening of a massive multi-million dollar facility in São Paulo, Brazil. It is the “largest esports operations, housing and training center” in the world, according to the international organization.

The ‘Alienware Training Facility’, as it is called by Team Liquid, occupies an entire 13-story building on Avenida Angélica, in the heart of São Paulo, and will serve as the organization’s headquarters for training and operations in Brazil.

Boasting 3,092 m2 of floor area, the new base is twice the size of Team Liquid's other facilities, located in Los Angeles, California, and Utrecht, Netherlands. It is capable of housing the over 80 employees that Team Liquid have in Brazil, 90% of whom will be using the facility on a daily basis.



















The facility was designed to cater to all facets of an operation of this size, complete with dormitories for players, staff, and visiting teams, training rooms, production studios, streaming stations, dedicated spaces for physical and mental health, a restaurant, and an open-air rooftop lounge area. It will also give Team Liquid more ways to interact with the community as it will house the organization’s first physical store and also a fan zone.

“We have committed to a ten-year lease, and the investment in the build and hardware within the facility is multiple millions of dollars,” Claire Hungate, COO and President of Team Liquid, told Dexerto.

“We see esports and our investment in Brazil, as elsewhere, as a long-term commitment and investment.”

Planning of the new facility began in early 2021, though the location scouting only started closer to the end of the year because of the global health crisis, Rafael Queiroz, general manager of Team Liquid in Brazil, told Dexerto.

“When we saw this building it immediately clicked, and after making the decision in early 2022 it took seven months of architecture and project management, and then five months of construction to finish the facility,” Queiroz added.

The opening of this state-of-the-art facility in São Paulo highlights the central role that Brazil plays in Team Liquid’s global strategy. The esports organization currently manages three teams in this country – Valorant, Rainbow Six Siege, and Fortnite -, with 24 members, between players, content creators, and streamers.

Queiroz acknowledged that the new facility will make it easier for Team Liquid to expand their esports footprint in Brazil should they decide to sign new teams in the future.

“We are constantly looking into new opportunities, and this building was set up so it can be future proof, and meet our growth and requirements for the next ten years,” he said.

“So if we do decide to pick up another roster, we’ll have the space for them. Making the decision to sign a new roster always depends on whether the game provides a long-term opportunity to an organization like ours, and if there are local rosters capable of competing at a global level.”