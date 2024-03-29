Are you wondering whether Stellar Blade will have New Game+ mode? Well, here’s everything we currently know about this highly-requested feature.

The Stellar Blade demo is now officially live on the PS5 store, giving players the chance to delve into the game’s post-apocalyptic world. With its Nier Automata-style combat and Soulslike bosses, Stellar Blade aims to wow fans when it releases on April 26, 2024.

With so many unlockable skins for Eve, many players will be wondering whether Stellar Blade supports a New Game+. After all, being able to unlock additional content or play through Stellar Blade on different difficulty levels will be a must for completionists.

So, here’s everything you need to know about whether Stellar Blade will have a New Game+ mode.

Does Stellar Blade have a New Game+ mode?

Yes, Stellar Blade will have a New Game+ mode. This news was revealed during a Q&A with Stellar Blade game director Hyung-Tae Kim. During an interview with Korean gaming website Invern, Kim said the following:

“In addition to hard mode, [there will be] New Game+, which allows you to play by inheriting your current experience.” Kim also noted that while there are no separate rewards available in hard mode, there is “an experience that can only be gained by playing multiple times.”

There will also be a reward for players who beat the game on the first playthrough, so it certainly seems like there is an incentive to play the Stellar Blade New Game+ mode. Whether this will entail new unlockable skins for Eve or new story elements remains to be seen, but for now, that’s everything we know about Stellar Blade’s New Game+ mode.

For more on Stellar Blade, check out our guides below:

