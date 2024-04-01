How to heal in Stellar Blade: Camps & potions

The Stellar Blade demo has arrived and it features some challenging combat, so here’s how you can heal in the game and make sure Eve stays in the fight.

Stellar Blade is one of the most anticipated PS5 releases of 2024, and fans were treated to a playable demo on March 29, 2024, which you can download for free on the current-gen Sony console. Stellar Blade is an action-packed game with hack-and-slash battles but it also clearly takes inspiration from Souls and Soulslike games like Elden Ring and Lies of P due to its tough combat and how precise Eve has to be with timing her attacks.

Knowing how to heal is essential in Stellar Blade, and if you’re struggling to get through the demo, we’ve got all the information you need about healing Eve right here.

SHIFT UP You’ll need to heal quite often in Stellar Blade.

How to heal in Stellar Blade

There are several ways for Eve to restore her health in the Stellar Blade demo, and you can find a rundown of all the methods below:

Camps : Camps act as your rest areas and save points in Stellar Blade. You can rest at camp to restore your health and refill your potions but resting will respawn enemies.

: Camps act as your rest areas and save points in Stellar Blade. You can but resting will respawn enemies. Potions : Eve has access to 3 standard Potions that she can use in combat to restore a portion of her health but you’ll need to rest at a camp in order to restore them so it’s recommended to use them sparingly if you can. To use a Potion during battle simply press Up on the D-pad .

: Eve has access to that she can use in combat to restore a portion of her health but you’ll need to rest at a camp in order to restore them so it’s recommended to use them sparingly if you can. To use a . Purchasing Potions: When Eve is at camp she can use the machines to buy potions. These include the Highly Concentrated Potion for 400 Gold which restores all HP, and Lingering Potions for 300 Gold which restores half of Eve’s HP.

Those are all the ways to heal in the Stellar Blade demo but if more health restoration methods are included in the full game we’ll be sure to update this guide when it launches.

