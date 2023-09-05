Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gets huge discount in time for Starfield’s full release

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is offering a massive discount just in time for the full release of Bethesda’s highly anticipated space exploration game, Starfield.

If you’ve been holding off on subscribing to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, it seems that now is the perfect time to jump in. The subscription service, typically priced at $16.99 per month, is now available at a considerably cheaper price.

Right now, the three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is available for just $31.49 on Amazon for players in the US.

This package effectively brings down your monthly cost to approximately $10.50, a deal that may be hard to pass up, especially with Starfield’s official release right around the corner on September 6.

Bethesda’s highly anticipated space exploration game offers gamers the freedom to carve out their own interstellar journey. The game has been praised for its complexity and depth, allowing players to explore the sprawling universe filled with diverse planets, collect rare items, and build the spacecraft of your dreams.

With the current discount on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions, it seems that Microsoft wants to capitalize on the Starfield hype. The game is set to launch on September 6, and this discount seems perfectly timed to lure in both the Bethesda faithful and newcomers eager for a new adventure.

Subscribers get access to a vast library of games, including new releases like Starfield and Sea of Stars, as well as upcoming titles, including Forza Motorsport and Lies of P.

It’s also the perfect opportunity for current Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers to stock up on discounted subscriptions, as the platform allows you to stack up to 36 months of Game Pass Ultimate at any time.

This deal is currently only available on the US regional site, making it one of the best offers for the popular gaming subscription service in the region.