Xbox Game Pass ends $1 trial again ahead of Starfield launch

After making various adjustments to the deal this year, Microsoft has once again killed the $1 Game Pass trial just one week before Starfield releases on the service.

Xbox Game Pass is considered one of the best deals in gaming, but the service has seen various changes over the last few months that some may find frustrating.

After years of offering new users one month of Game Pass for just $1, Microsoft eliminated the deal this past March. More recently, the deal was reinstated following a price hike for the entire service before being reduced from one month to 14 days.

Now, the $1 deal has been axed again – just in time for Starfield‘s release next month.

Bethesda Softworks

As reported by GamesRadar, users noticed the deal seemed to disappear over the weekend.

The timing doesn’t seem to be a coincidence. Starfield is set to release on September 6 following several days of early access for those who pre-order the premium edition.

Of course, given Microsoft’s policy of its first-party releases being available day one on Game Pass, Starfield will be available to subscribers at launch. This marks one of the services biggest releases, if not its biggest yet.

Though major games like Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 have made a splash – not to mention smaller games that have only found an audience because of Game Pass – it’s hard to overstate the hype surrounding Bethesda Softworks’ first new IP in nearly three decades.

Microsoft has clearly taken note, and it seems it wants to make sure players pay for at least one full month of the service to access Starfield.

While disappointing for those who were waiting to start their trial until Starfield’s release, Game Pass remains a pretty great deal for gamers, providing a vast library of new and old games. Plus, for those who aren’t sure about Starfield and just want to try it out, it’s still cheaper to subscribe for a month than to purchase the game for $70.