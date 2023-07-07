Xbox Game Pass’ $1 trial returns following recent price increase

The $1 trial offer for Xbox Game Pass has returned, and not long after Microsoft increased the price of the base service.

On July 6, Xbox instated a price hike affecting both Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass on console in many countries. In the US, specifically, the Ultimate subscription went from $14.99 per month to $16.99.

The base service price increased from $9.99 to $10.99 a month. For now, the PC subscription service isn’t similarly affected.

This pricing overhaul went live only months after Microsoft scrapped its popular $1 Game Pass trial. In a statement to The Verge at the time, Microsoft offered no explanation for the trial’s discontinuation but did say it would be “evaluating different marketing promotions for new members.” Evidently, the analysis sparked a change of heart.

Xbox Game Pass’ $1 trial returns months after its removal

Microsoft stopped offering the $1 trial in March 2023 but Xbox users have taken note of its return. At the time of writing, a listing on Xbox’s storefront has the Game Pass Ultimate subscription marked at just $1.

When that one month period ends, the newly implemented $16.99/per month price will enter into effect.

Xbox

It seems Microsoft has yet to formally address the trial’s reinstatement. As such, it’s unclear if the once-beloved $1 deal will stick around for the long haul. This could serve as a shrewd marketing ploy to get people on board for Game Pass following the recent price increase.

Game Pass is filled with must-play experiences for PC and Xbox users. And the recent July 2023 additions have made the service all the more appealing. For example, Grand Theft Auto V hit cloud and console on July 5.

Insurgency: Sandstorm is coming to the PC service on July 11. On July 14, cloud, console, and PC members can look forward to playing Capcom’s non-Dino Crisis but dino-infused adventure, Exoprimal.