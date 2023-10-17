The Starfield: Constellation Edition is finally back in stock

If you missed the initial pre-orders for the Starfield: Constellation Edition then today’s your second chance.

The Starfield: Constellation Edition was a hot ticket item prior to the Bethesda RPG’s launch with pre-orders in the US and the UK flying off the shelves for both the Xbox Series X and PC version. While it was a hard set to find then, you can now pay the sticker price to get the set for $299.99.

The bundle includes a working replica of the Chronomark watch which also comes with a hard watch case to store it in when not in use. It’s a recreation of the watch that you’ll wear in the game, which also doubles as a GPS for navigation. The watch can be connected to your smartphone to provide you with in-game information for that added boost of immersion.

Furthermore, there’s the Constellation woven patch to sew onto a jacket or bag, and a steelbook case. Now, it should be stated that this version of the game does not come with a physical disc, however, there is the free story expansion, Shattered Space, and a soundtrack with a digital artbook as well. All told, this is the best set for those who want the definitive Starfield experience on console.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Bethesda

We had a lot of good things to say about Starfield in our 4/5 star review stating that it: “never stops being impressive” and “it’s a consistently compelling journey”. It’s not quite a perfect game, as no Bethesda title is, but this is the most exciting and innovative game from the studio in a very long time.

With all said, you could play Starfield for a cheaper price if you’re purely after the game in its most basic form. That’s because it’s available right now on Xbox Game Pass for both PC and Xbox Series X. Fortunately, this service is excellent value for money as you can get a 3-month membership of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service, which includes Live Gold online for just $44.99.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.