Starfield is finally getting Nvidia DLSS but Game Pass players will have to wait

Starfield is finally getting Nvidia’s DLSS Frame Generation in the games next update, but it’s not going to be available for Game Pass players just yet.

In the months leading up to the release of Starfield, Bethesda revealed that they partnered up with AMD for the PC release.

This meant that the game launched without Nvidia’s DLSS Frame Generation feature, although an AMD boss revealed in the days leading up to the game that it could happen if Bethesda wanted it to.

The sought-after feature is finally coming to the game, but Game Pass players will have to wait as its launching on Steam first.

Revealed in a tweet on November 1, 2023, Bethesda revealed that Steam Beta will be getting the long-awaited feature.

“We’ve been hard at work on Starfield updates and will be putting our next one into Steam Beta next week. This update will feature Nvidia DLSS support with frame generation, display and HDR controls for supported systems, and other optimizations and improvements,” they said.

“You’ll be able to opt-in to try it via the Steam Beta options. We’d love your feedback before it goes live for all PC and Xbox players after that. Stay tuned for the specifics soon, and thanks for playing!”

They also confirmed that in another update further off in the future, AMD users will be able to use FSR3 in the game.

As for Game Pass PC players getting the feature, we can safely assume that it’ll be at least a few weeks until it’s available through the Xbox app.

They didn’t reveal when exactly the update will be released, but we’ll be sure to update you as soon as we know.

