Starfield leaker arrested after selling stolen copies & possession of marijuana

A man who leaked 45 minutes of Starfield and sold stolen copies of the game has been arrested.

Bethesda’s open-world space RPG Starfield is almost here and many have been dying to get their hands on the game early after waiting years for it to release.

It turns out, Donald Trump wasn’t the only man to get his mugshot taken on August 24. A man who gained access to the game ahead of time and began allegedly selling stolen copies on Japanese website Mercari was arrested by police in Shelby County, Tennessee.

Article continues after ad

According to the website RecentlyBooked, the leaker, 29-year-old Darin Harris, was arrested for possession of marijuana and theft of property between $2,500 and $10,000.

Article continues after ad

Bethesda 45 minutes of Starfield was leaked ahead of time.

Police arrest Starfield leaker for selling stolen copies

As reported by Insider-Gaming, following Harris’s arrest, users tracked down a Mercari profile that is linked to the user.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

The profile, which is still up, has numerous copies of Starfield available for purchase with someone even paying a whopping $650 for the Constellation Edition while others have dished out $200 to play the game early.

Article continues after ad

Wcctech claims that the leaker implied he stole the goods from a warehouse he worked at and admitted to selling them.

This isn’t the first leaker to be arrested for showing footage of a game early. Just recently, the infamous Rockstar Games hacker was found liable after he revealed in-development gameplay of GTA 6.

Article continues after ad

Law-abiding citizens won’t have long to wait to get their hands on Starfield. Early access for Premium and Constellation editions begins on September 1 while the game officially releases on September 6.