Starfield speedrunner activates the warp drive and beats NG+ in under an hour

Starfield speedruns are set to get insane after a godly run that saw the credits of New Game+ roll in less than an hour. The speedrunner in question isn’t even that impressed and thinks they can shorten it already.

Most people playing Starfield right now are busy exploring Bethesda’s sprawling galaxy. There are a bunch of ways to waste time from stacking potatoes to pondering the fate of dogs.

A fan-favorite pastime has emerged among many players who are quite taken with Starfield’s ship-building mechanics. A pretty spot-on rendition of the Planet Express ship from Futurama is our most recent favorite.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Some aren’t content to waste time, however, and speedrunner SupaScared is one of them. They’ve uploaded a run to YouTube, folding the space-time continuum to fly through Starfield’s New Game+ mode in just over 50 minutes.

SupaScared is currently honing their Any% run which is best completed in New Game+ thanks to the handy ability to skip the main quest. They can take all their skills and abilities from their first playthrough and focus solely on collecting the six artifacts.

Article continues after ad

Their strategy involves a whole lot of boost-pack travel to get from location to location. “I’m Skipping the majority on the main quest and doing the Among the Stars quest before finishing with Revelation and One Giant Leap,” SupaScared explains in the description.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The primary strategy is to run past most of the combat encounters on their way to the artifacts according to SupaScared. Fortunately, they lucked out with a randomized weapon at the start of the run.

Article continues after ad

An Assassin’s Advanced Shotgun makes short work of anyone foolish enough to get in their way and their high Boost Pack Training takes care of quick traversal. The only real obstacle in the run is the unskippable cutscenes for landing and taking off from planets.

Bethesda If you’re gonna speedrun Starfield, you need a fast ship. They don’t get much faster than the Starborn Guardian.

SupaScared is confident they can shave at least 20 minutes off their run hovering close to the half-hour mark. Their NG+ Any% adventure is being handled on an Xbox Series X console but loading screens don’t factor into the runtime.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

SupaScared is one of many speedrunners preparing for when Speedrun.com opens up its Starfield Leaderboards on September 20. For other Starfield Speedrunning news, check out another Player’s 3-hour run in the standard New Game before the full launch.