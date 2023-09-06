Starfield players warn fast travel can cost you some of the game’s best moments

If you’ve been fast-traveling in Bethesda’s newly released Starfield, you might be missing out on some of the game’s most memorable experiences.

Fast travel has always been a contentious feature in open-world games. While it saves time, it often robs players of the chance to stumble upon unexpected moments.

And now, with Starfield’s vast universe ready to be explored, one player has urged others against using the fast travel feature.

In a post titled, “Don’t use fast travel to teleport from planet to planet,” one Starfield player explains that by fast traveling from planet to planet, others are missing out on some of the best moments in the game.

“At the start, I was fast-traveling for convenience but was unknowingly missing a lot of the game’s content because of this,” said the user.

The player explained their new approach to traveling in Starfield: “If you’re on a planet, go to your ship, get into the cockpit, press take off, then when in space select your destination by pressing X on the controller and allow the cutscene to play and arrive at your destination.

“Don’t teleport/fast travel directly to the landing point; travel to the planet’s orbit first. Likewise with grav jumps, do it and go through the cutscene.”

What’s the payoff for this extra effort? According to the player, “This allows for all the random encounters in space to occur, and honestly, some of the best stuff I’ve experienced in the game has been because of this shift in play style. I know it’s a bit more work, but you’re missing out on a lot of encounters if you just teleport everywhere.”

Already, Starfield players have encountered transmissions from unknown ships and random NPCs while traveling in space. One such moment involved a transmission saying, “We’ve been trying to contact you about your ship’s extended warranty,” a cheeky nod to the spam calls that have reached meme status.

Another involved a prankster named “UC Lil Muv” asking if the player knew the way to Uranus, only to cheekily point out it’s right behind you.

So, the next time you’re about to fast-travel in Starfield, consider taking the long way. As the Reddit user suggests, “Take your time, and the game will reward you.”