Starfield players demand crucial inventory fix causing Digipicks to “disappear”

In Bethesda’s Starfield, players are exploring the vast reaches of space, completing quests, and collecting rare items. But as they navigate this expansive universe, inventory management appears to be causing big headaches for players.

Starfield has been in the hands of early-access players ahead of its official September 6 release. While the game has been largely praised for its world-building, players and critics alike have pointed out several quality-of-life issues.

One of the most glaring problems is the game’s inventory system, specifically the categorization of Digipicks. A Reddit post titled “Digipicks shouldn’t be in the same category as junk items” has garnered significant attention, receiving over 3,200 upvotes.

Digipicks serve as the game’s lockpicks, essential for completing certain quests and accessing rare items. The issue arises when players use the “sell all” button for junk items, inadvertently selling their precious Digipicks.

The player said, “The title really says it all. This is a really strange design decision, and it’s paired with a ‘sell all’ button I can’t use because I need the digipicks.”

The community seems to agree. Responses range from players having to buy back their Digipicks multiple times to suggestions for better categorization.

One commenter even offered a workaround: “Pro tip; when you sell junk sort by weight and the digipicks will be the last thing in your inventory since they have no weight. Then you can just spam sell until you reach the last item.”

Critics also weighed in on the inventory management issue in reviews, with some describing the system as “truly rotten” and “shockingly bad at its task.”

These criticisms highlight the need for a more streamlined and user-friendly inventory system, especially in a game where item collection and management are integral to the gameplay experience.

This isn’t the first time Starfield has faced scrutiny for its gameplay mechanics. From unsettling NPC behaviors to inventive stealing methods, the game has been both praised and criticized for its quirks.

But as players continue to explore the Starfield universe, it’s clear that even a small change like re-categorizing Digipicks could make a world of difference.