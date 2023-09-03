Starfield player turns trash bin into heist tool in “advanced stealing method”

In Bethesda’s Starfield, players are finding inventive ways to bend the game’s mechanics to their will, and one player’s “advanced stealing method” is stealing the spotlight.

Starfield, Bethesda’s latest offering, is a space exploration RPG that has captivated players with its expansive universe.

With early access available before the official release on September 6, players are already sharing gameplay footage, including impressive feats, unique discoveries, glitches, and, of course, all of the quirks we’ve come to expect from a Bethesda title. From NPCs with unsettling staring habits to players getting trolled by in-game spam calls, the game continues to entertain and perplex its community in equal measure.

But now, one player has caught the attention of the Starfield community after sharing how they used a trash bin to pull off a high-stakes heist in the game.

The player shared a video clip where they ingeniously used a trash bin to steal an “Advanced Old Earth Hunting Rifle” worth 12,314 credits.

The player starts by picking up a trash bin outside of a store in The Well area of New Atlantis after ensuring they’re out of the shopkeeper’s sight. They then proceed to use the bin to knock the rifle off the shelf and carefully push it out of the store, all without drawing any attention. Once all clear, the player crouches down to pick up the rifle safely, netting an expensive rifle at the cost of just one extra minute of gameplay.

This innovative stealing method is a hilarious workaround to the Skyrim bucket trick, where players would simply place a bucket over an NPC’s head and loot to their heart’s content. In Starfield, however, this method has been rendered ineffective. While you can still place bins over NPCs’ heads, it won’t help you get away with theft.

Whether it’s finding inventive ways to steal or dealing with quirky NPCs, Starfield players are proving that the real adventure lies in bending the game’s mechanics to their will.