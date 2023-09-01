Starfield “hoarder” finds messy solution for low inventory space

Starfield players have already noticed that a lack of inventory space becomes an issue fast, but some players have solved this problem by throwing their junk on the ground and hauling it around the galaxy with them.

As is typical of any Bethesda RPG, Starfield players are bound to find some creative solutions when it comes to getting around restrictions imposed by the game.

While there’s sure to be much in Starfield’s vast map that has yet to be discovered, players are already thinking outside the box when it comes to solving problem as they come.

Inventory space is something that’s in high demand even in the game’s early stages, and, while there are some workarounds that were intended, players have taken to throwing all their junk on the ground and becoming “hoarders”.

Starfield players solve inventory crisis by becoming “hoarders”

In Starfield, players get their ship within the very first hour of playing, and it becomes in integral part of your adventure. Whether you choose to stick with your starter ship for a while or immediately start customizing your very own vessel, every player will have a spaceship that has some amenities.

One of these ship amenities is a storage chest, and, while handy, it has limited space. Additionally, companions can hold on to your spare items but have the same problem of eventually running out of room.

Fortunately, players have found a clever yet messy solution to this problem: Throwing their belongings on the floor.

Everything from potted plants and food items to valuable miners and space suits was strewn across reddit user swampyswede’s floor, prompting a discussion amongst players that revealed this redditor wasn’t the first one to employ this strategy.

Not only that, but people have claimed to extend this hoarding habit to their dream homes by taking the perk that gives players a house.

“Yeah that’s why I got the dream home trait- to hoard to my hearts content.” boasted one reddit user.

Others spoke about their habits of hoarding certain items like foam cups and potted plants, using their ships to show off their collection – even if “showing off” is them having their belongings scattered across the deck of their vessel.

