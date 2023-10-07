Starfield community shocked as they re-discover forgotten starship mechanic

Starfield fans have been going crazy after being reminded of a major game mechanic that most players had forgotten.

A few games released in 2023 that have wowed players with how good they are, with Baldur’s Gate 3 arguably being the most popular with impressive Steam Chart numbers, but Starfield also exceeded fans expectations as well.

Bethesda’s space sandbox game saw returning loved features integrated into an all-new space universe for players to traverse, like the infamous NPC bucket-over-head feature originally discovered by players in Skyrim.

Starfield has captivated fans attentions since its release, and players have been so enraptured by the beautiful space scenery and immersive gameplay that they forgot about a major mechanic introduced early on in the game.

Starfield players collectively forgot ship stealth exists

One standout feature of any Bethesda game is the freedom given to players for them to figure out how they want to play the game and overcome obstacles – so much so than some players forgot the mechanic where you can power off your ships subsystems in order to stealth past enemy ships.

After one redditor reminded the community of this mechanics, others were completely baffled at how they had completely forgotten about the mechanic, because it had no longer been “needed” during any encounters: “Over 200 hours in and I haven’t seen it. I honestly forgot about it until I saw your post,” one veteran Starfield player commented.

For some, they remembered how to stealth past enemy ships, but its wasn’t quite their style, with many opting for the guns-blazing space pirate playstyle: “I dont “stealth” past anything. I destroy everything in my path like a hurricane,” another player proudly boasted.

Starfield is an enormous game, providing players with an immense amount of content to play through and various worlds to explore – if your having trouble with anything Starfield related, make sure to check out our “Ultimate Starfield Walkthrough.“