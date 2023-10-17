Starfield mod adds Star Wars’ Mandalorian, Grogu, and Stormtroopers to the Settled Systems

Star Wars mods aren’t uncommon in Starfield, and the latest mod introduces a dynamic duo to the Settled Systems.

Since it was released in September, Starfield has provided players with plenty of tools to create their wildest fantasies. Insane creations have come from in-game creation tools, such as insane ships, tributes to Breaking Bad, and many more creative ideas.

Much like most Bethesda titles, once the in-game creation reaches its “limits,” players turn to mods to achieve their wildest dreams. Mods have introduced great innovations, such as faster space travel and seamless arrival to planets.

Article continues after ad

The latest mod is a visual overhaul, introducing a dynamic duo from a galaxy far, far away.

Article continues after ad

Latest mod introduces The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda to Starfield

Given the similar setting of Starfield and Star Wars, mods from the latter brand have come up frequently. Right after launch, Stormtrooper mods took over character customization.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

The newest Star Wars-themed mod came from modder Xaroph. Captured below, players can take on the appearance of The Mandalorian, as the player is seen with the iconic bounty hunter armor set.

Article continues after ad

The video also showed Stormtroopers as foes, until the player relentlessly cut them down with the Darksaber. There’s also a brief snippet of Baby Yoda, aka Grogu, shown, although Sarah wanted nothing to do with the child.

The best part of the video came from the player’s ship, as Thomas the Tank Engine is their preferred method of travelling the galaxy.

Article continues after ad

Bethesda has openly admitted its plans to support Starfield for up to five years. What that will entail remains to be seen, but as long as mod support continues, the future is bright for the Settled Systems.