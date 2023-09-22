Starfield player’s hamburger ship is one of the wildest builds yet

A Starfield player has created a hamburger spaceship, complete with layers modeled after pickle and tomato toppings.

Though it hasn’t been available for very long, Starfield users have already put the game’s ship-building tools to the test. Fans have, thus far, created everything from the Empire State Building and Optimus Prime to the Batwing and the Millennium Falcon.

As many would expect, the growing community continues to impress with its Outpost building designs as well. One user even crafted a Waffle House-inspired planetary base.

But not even the Empire State Building or a Waffle House sitting in space can compete with one person’s burger creation, which is a flying spaceship in itself.

Starfield player creates a stacked hamburger ship

Content creator Rebs Gaming shared a ship design by Redditor ViperMaclidis, who built a Starfield spaceship modeled after a sandwich.

The creation called a “Big Boi Snack” appears to have roughly half a dozen layers, each one representing part of a burger. The top and bottom portions look like buns, while the middle features layers that resemble two patties, pickles, and tomatoes. Closer inspection even reveals that the top bun’s peppered with sesame seeds.

According to Rebs, this was all made possible with two different mods from Nexus Mods: Ship Builder Tolerance Tweaks and Shipyards Unlocked. For those curious about the method used, a subsequent tweet includes instructions on how to build the hamburger ship in Starfield.

Clearly, no stone went unturned when it came to designing what one Twitter user cleverly dubbed the Patty Wagon. Funnily enough, this same name applies to a hamburger vehicle in SpongeBob, which other fans were also quick to reference in the post’s replies.

At this rate, it seems Starfield’s ship designs will continue to grow more ridiculous as time goes on. A hamburger ship probably won’t be the wildest thing flying around the Settled Systems before long.